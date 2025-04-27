OTT platform approaches Jacqueline Fernandez for docu-series on Sukesh: Report
What's the story
Jacqueline Fernandez has been approached by a leading OTT platform for a possible docu-series about her controversial relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, reported Mid-Day.
The relationship, which drew attention in 2021, was confirmed by Chandrashekhar himself despite Fernandez's denials.
An insider mentioned that "the makers want to go to the alleged lottery scam origins to the jaw-dropping luxury gift extortion that made headlines."
Key role
Fernandez's insights deemed crucial for docu-series
The OTT platform has approached Fernandez for her perspective on the matter.
The insider stressed her importance, saying, "She is the only star who can speak firsthand about what really went down. Her candor could make or break the storytelling."
Fernandez is now contemplating the opportunity and is "careful about how her narrative will be framed."
Series details
Docu-series development and planned structure
A research team is leading the development of the docu-series.
A source mentioned, "They are mapping out a narrative that's part psychological thriller and part a societal case study."
"Their plan is to juxtapose Sukesh's courtroom drama with his alleged methods like wiretapping, high-end bribes, and shadowy real estate deals."
"They are navigating complex clearances. Given the ongoing court cases, their approach must be airtight," the source added.
The makers hope to start production by mid-2026.
Gifts
Fernandez's luxury gifts from Chandrashekhar under investigation
Reportedly, Chandrashekhar showered Fernandez with luxury gifts, some of which she disclosed to the Enforcement Directorate during investigations.
These included a tulip and lily garden in Bali, a private jet worth ₹112 crore, a Mini Cooper, a horse for ₹52 lakh, three Persian cats, and a yacht, added the report.