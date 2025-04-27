What's the story

Jacqueline Fernandez has been approached by a leading OTT platform for a possible docu-series about her controversial relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, reported Mid-Day.

The relationship, which drew attention in 2021, was confirmed by Chandrashekhar himself despite Fernandez's denials.

An insider mentioned that "the makers want to go to the alleged lottery scam origins to the jaw-dropping luxury gift extortion that made headlines."