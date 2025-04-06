OTT: Ronnie Screwvala's anthology 'Yuva Sapno...' locks release date
A new eight-part anthology series, Yuva Sapno Ka Safar, will premiere on Prasar Bharati's Waves OTT platform on April 11.
The series, featuring works from acclaimed filmmakers, including Rima Das, Alankrita Srivastava, and Suparn Verma, is a tribute to human relationships.
Each episode will present a striking narrative exploring love, dreams, and ambition set against the backdrop of eight cities across India.
Watch the trailer here
Yuva Sapno Ka Safar, an extraordinary anthology with eight powerful stories to stream on Waves OTT on 11 April.— WAVES OTT (@WAVES_OTT) April 5, 2025
The series that celebrates youth is set in 8 Indian cities with stories around love, friendship, deceit and ambition.
Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Aarrav Jindal, and… pic.twitter.com/HQx2P4CLcb
Series highlights
'Yuva Sapno Ka Safar' features diverse stories from Indian cities
Yuva Sapno Ka Safar has a range of stories from various Indian cities.
The anthology includes Khatti Meethein Yaadein, set in Amritsar, directed by Nitya Mehra and starring Dalai Mulchandani and Aneet Kaur.
Mumbai's Bandra Christmas, directed by Srivastava, stars Ayesha Kaduskar and Saloni Batra.
Other interesting entries are Bhagode, an intriguing tale from Haryana directed by K M Ayappa, and Cochin-set Backstage by Anjali Menon.
Cultural representation
'Yuva Sapno Ka Safar' showcases India's cultural diversity
The anthology series also comprises Samudra, a touching story from Karan Kapadia set in Kanyakumari, featuring Danish Sood and Black Warrant fame Zahan Kapoor.
Samurai Stingray, set in Mussoorie, is directed by Verma and stars Darsheel Safary, Ashlesha Thakur, and Udit Pandey.
Divya Dutta's Goa-set story Tongue Twister is from Ghai, while Shahana Goswami and Lima Das will be seen in Assam-set Coconut Dreams, directed by Rima.
Production insights
Producers aim to showcase India's diversity through the project
Yuva Sapno Ka Safar is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Aarrav Jindal, and Ashi Dua Sara.
Screwvala said, "Each episode offers a slice of India, its culture and dreams, seen through the lens of young protagonists navigating life, relationships, and identity."
Jindal added, "With every city and every story, we wanted to spotlight the incredible diversity of our country while also showing that the hopes and fears of young people are universally understood."