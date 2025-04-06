Yuva Sapno Ka Safar is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Aarrav Jindal, and Ashi Dua Sara.

Screwvala said, "Each episode offers a slice of India, its culture and dreams, seen through the lens of young protagonists navigating life, relationships, and identity."

Jindal added, "With every city and every story, we wanted to spotlight the incredible diversity of our country while also showing that the hopes and fears of young people are universally understood."