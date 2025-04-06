When the host asked Roshan to describe Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara in a word, he explained, "I'll describe it in five words. It's really 'Freedom from the shatters of the mind.' That's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara."

The Zoya Akhtar directorial is a coming-of-age story of three friends who embark on a road trip to Spain.

It also stars Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles.