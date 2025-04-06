Is 'ZNMD' sequel happening? Hrithik Roshan drops big hint!
What's the story
The 2011 movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol, has been a fan-favorite for years.
Now, Roshan has teased a possible sequel!
Speaking at the Rangotsav event in Atlanta, US, on April 4, he said, "Meri jo instincts hain woh keh rahi hain ki aisa hoga. Kab hoga pata nahi, but hoga."
Film description
Roshan described the film as 'freedom from the shatters'
When the host asked Roshan to describe Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara in a word, he explained, "I'll describe it in five words. It's really 'Freedom from the shatters of the mind.' That's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara."
The Zoya Akhtar directorial is a coming-of-age story of three friends who embark on a road trip to Spain.
It also stars Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles.
Sequel discussions
Akhtar also expressed interest in 'ZNMD' sequel
Earlier, Akhtar also expressed his excitement about a possible Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel in an interview with Pinkvilla.
He had said, "We all want the sequel to happen, as it's a loved film. We all hope that Zoya will come up with something for the sequel. It's her brainchild, so we hope."
An official announcement about the sequel is awaited.
Future endeavors
Roshan's upcoming projects: 'War 2' and 'Krrish 4'
Meanwhile, Roshan has some thrilling projects in the pipeline.
He will be seen next in War 2, an action thriller directed by Ayan Mukerji, which is scheduled for release on August 14, 2025.
Additionally, Roshan is also stepping into the superhero space with Krrish 4; he will both direct the film and play the central character.