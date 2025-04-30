What's the story

Popular Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has found herself embroiled in a controversy after she arrived late at a concert in Melbourne in March.

Kakkar arrived three hours late at the event, which irked the audience, and they booed her.

After this, Kakkar accused the event organizers of financial misconduct. She alleged that they had absconded with her money and didn't provide her team with basic necessities.

The event organizers have since denied her allegations, claiming they are false.