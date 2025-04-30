Neha Kakkar refused to perform for 'just' 700 people: Organizers
What's the story
Popular Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has found herself embroiled in a controversy after she arrived late at a concert in Melbourne in March.
Kakkar arrived three hours late at the event, which irked the audience, and they booed her.
After this, Kakkar accused the event organizers of financial misconduct. She alleged that they had absconded with her money and didn't provide her team with basic necessities.
The event organizers have since denied her allegations, claiming they are false.
Organizers' response
Organizers refute Kakkar's allegations, reveal concert details
In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Australian event organizers Pace D and Bikram Singh Randhawa debunked Kakkar's claims.
They said Kakkar had two shows scheduled with the same company on consecutive days. The first show in Sydney was attended by 1,500-2,000 people and was a hit.
However, the second show in Melbourne was poorly attended, with only 700 people.
The organizers claimed that Kakkar refused to perform for the Melbourne show as there were not enough people.
Performance refusal
'She said that there are just 700 people...'
"What I got to know from the organizer was that she said that there are just 700 people, so until you fill up the stadium, I won't perform," they said.
They also denied Kakkar's claims about no sound check, saying all arrangements were made, and opening acts were performed as scheduled.
About Kakkar's claim that her team was neither given food, water, or accommodation, the organizers rebutted: "Where was she staying if there was no hotel?"
Payment dispute
'She was traveling in a G Wagon'
The organizers added that "She was traveling in a G Wagon."
They also explained that it is a standard practice in Australia to pay artists in full before they land in the country.
The organizers said that because of Kakkar's late arrival and poor turnout for the Melbourne show, they incurred a loss of 5,00,000 AUD (over ₹2 crore).
Kakkar's clarification
This is what Kakkar had said
Faced with backlash on social media, Kakkar earlier took to Instagram to share her woes.
"Do you know that I performed for absolutely free for my Melbourne audience? The organizers ran away with my money and others too. My band was not even given food, a hotel, or even water. We didn't even know if the concert was happening because the organizers stopped picking up my manager's calls," she said.