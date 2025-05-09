What's the story

Polish-born former model Kaja Sokola testified in the Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday that disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her when she was just 16.

After the attack, Sokola let out a scream in horror when Weinstein got "upset" and spoke about Oscar-winning actors Gwyneth Paltrow and Penelope Cruz as A-list stars whose careers he had launched.

Sokola recounted, "I have to listen to him if I want to proceed with that career."