Ex-model becomes 14th and youngest victim to testify against Weinstein
What's the story
Former Polish model Kaja Sokola has now become the 14th woman to testify against Harvey Weinstein in a criminal court.
Sokola was sworn in at a Manhattan courtroom on Wednesday, where she recounted her experience with the disgraced movie mogul to the jury.
She had previously spoken to prosecutors during Weinstein's 2020 trial but wasn't called to testify then, reports The Associated Press.
Retrial
Sokola's testimony follows overturned conviction in Weinstein's 2020 trial
Weinstein's 2020 trial conviction was overturned over "prior bad acts" witnesses. The case was sent back for retrial, this time with Sokola's ordeal as a charged crime.
Sokola, now 39 and a psychotherapist who recently launched a film production company, began sharing her story on Wednesday.
She is expected to continue her testimony on Thursday and later face cross-examination.
Allegations
Sokola's allegations date back to 2002
Further, prosecutors detailed Sokola's story in the opening arguments, noting that she was only 16 when Weinstein allegedly forced oral sex on her in his Manhattan hotel room in 2002.
This makes her the youngest victim to go on record at the time of the alleged assault.
Sokola sued Weinstein in 2017 and was given $3.5 million in compensation for that civil action.
Career
Sokola's modeling career and allegations against Weinstein
Sokola testified that she decided to give modeling a shot at 14, considering it a stepping stone to acting and writing.
Her civil lawsuit filings say that shortly after meeting Weinstein in 2002, he invited her to lunch to discuss her career and then sexually assaulted her.
The criminal charge is from the incident when Weinstein had arranged for her to appear as an extra in the movie The Nanny Diaries.
Defense
Sister's testimony and Weinstein's response to accusations
At that time, Weinstein also agreed to meet her older sister, who was visiting.
Sokola's older sister, Ewa Sokola, testified that she was present when her younger sister and Weinstein met in a hotel lobby.
She said her sister seemed tense when she returned, but didn't mention an assault at the time.
Now 73, Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to all charges, arguing his accusers consented to sexual encounters in exchange for movie and TV opportunities.