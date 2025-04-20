Is Google's reign over search, ads coming to an end?
What's the story
Google is staring at a major breakup threat, owing to its alleged monopolistic practices.
The tech giant has been fighting legal battles for the last five years, with recent federal judge rulings calling it an unlawful monopolist in the online search and ad tech markets.
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) is pushing for Google's breakup and other restrictions, as part of these trials.
Legal proceedings
DOJ's proposed remedies to restore competition
The DOJ is pushing for remedies to restore competition in the online search market, including forcing Google to sell its Chrome web browser.
Other proposals include sharing search data with competitors, keeping the government updated on new artificial intelligence (AI) investments, and ending exclusive agreements with browser and phone manufacturers.
These steps are viewed as necessary measures to dismantle Google's alleged monopoly in these markets.
Antitrust threat
A significant antitrust challenge for tech companies
This legal battle marks one of the biggest antitrust challenges for a major tech company in the US, since Microsoft's landmark loss over PC operating system monopoly 25 years ago.
Google has already been fined and forced to change its business outside the US, but nothing as extensive as what the DOJ is proposing.
If successful, this could end Google's partnership with Apple for default search engine on Safari browser and give rivals like Microsoft access to valuable Google-owned data.
AI concerns
DOJ's focus on AI in Google's case
The DOJ is also looking at Google's potential future monopoly power, especially in terms of AI.
The government backed off from its demand for Google to sell its AI investments after President Donald Trump took office, but still wants the company to notify about future investments in the area.
The concern is that AI could become a major search platform.
Legal strategy
Google's defense in US antitrust trials
During the first phase of the US antitrust trials, Google argued that it has competed fairly with better products.
But, in this next phase starting Monday, it will be facing judges who have ruled otherwise.
The tech giant will now have to argue for lesser penalties instead of defending its competitive practices.
The court will hear from executives of Google's Search, Android, and Chrome businesses and competitors like DuckDuckGo and Microsoft's Bing.