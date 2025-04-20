What's the story

HDFC Bank has announced a dividend of ₹22 per share for its eligible shareholders. The record date for the dividend has been fixed as June 27, 2025.

The announcement was made during the presentation of the bank's fourth quarter results for the fiscal year 2025 (FY25).

The bank had posted a 6.7% YoY increase in net profit and a 10% YoY rise in net interest income during the period.