HDFC Bank announces ₹22 dividend: Check record date and eligibility
What's the story
HDFC Bank has announced a dividend of ₹22 per share for its eligible shareholders. The record date for the dividend has been fixed as June 27, 2025.
The announcement was made during the presentation of the bank's fourth quarter results for the fiscal year 2025 (FY25).
The bank had posted a 6.7% YoY increase in net profit and a 10% YoY rise in net interest income during the period.
Financial performance
HDFC Bank's fiscal year 2025 results
HDFC Bank's Q4 results for FY25 showed a net profit of ₹17,616 crore, which was a YoY increase of 6.7%.
The bank also reported a net interest income (NII) of ₹32,070 crore for the quarter, which was a YoY rise of 10.3%.
The bank's net interest margin (NIM) was at 3.54% on total assets and 3.73% on interest-earning assets.
Dividend details
HDFC Bank's dividend history and shareholder eligibility
HDFC Bank has a track record of declaring dividends. In the last 12 months, it has declared an equity dividend of ₹19.5 per share.
To be eligible for the latest dividend of ₹22, investors must be listed as shareholders on the company's register by the record date, June 27, 2025.
Investors aiming to benefit from the dividend should ensure they purchase HDFC Bank shares before the ex-dividend date, allowing for the T+1 settlement cycle.