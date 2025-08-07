Sony's Ozzy, Sharon Osbourne biopic is still happening
What's the story
Sony Pictures's long-rumored biopic on rock legend Ozzy Osbourne and his wife-manager Sharon is still in development, according to a representative for Polygram Entertainment. The rep recently confirmed that negotiations with a director are currently underway, according to Variety. The project was initially announced in 2021 as a joint venture between Sony, Polygram Entertainment (the film and television arm of Universal Music Group), and Osbourne Media (the Osbourne family's media label).
Screenplay details
Lee Hall attached to project
Lee Hall, who wrote the script for 2019's Rocketman, is also attached to this project. The original production team of Sharon, Jack Osbourne, Aimee Osbourne, Michele Anthony, David Blackman, and Andrea Giannetti is still involved. However, it's still not known who will be directing or when an announcement will come.
Music inclusion
Will it include Osbourne's music?
Variety reported in 2021 that the film will include music from Black Sabbath as well as Osbourne's solo career. The Osbourne family and Polygram Entertainment, which has produced scripted and unscripted projects like The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart?, Beastie Boys Story, The Go-Gos and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, presumably facilitated the film's use of Ozzy's music.
Posthumous success
Why this is the right time for the film
The singer-songwriter has been immensely popular over his 55-year career, and his work continues to resonate with audiences. His music is being listened to widely, The Osbournes clips are flooding social media, and his influence remains significant. Given that this coincides with Hollywood's penchant for musical biopics like Bohemian Rhapsody, Elvis and A Complete Unknown as a marketable subgenre, moving forward with an Ozzy film seems natural. The legendary rocker died on July 22 at the age of 76.