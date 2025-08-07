Sony's Ozzy, Sharon Osbourne biopic is still happening

Sony Pictures 's long-rumored biopic on rock legend Ozzy Osbourne and his wife-manager Sharon is still in development, according to a representative for Polygram Entertainment. The rep recently confirmed that negotiations with a director are currently underway, according to Variety. The project was initially announced in 2021 as a joint venture between Sony, Polygram Entertainment (the film and television arm of Universal Music Group), and Osbourne Media (the Osbourne family's media label).

Screenplay details Lee Hall attached to project Lee Hall, who wrote the script for 2019's Rocketman, is also attached to this project. The original production team of Sharon, Jack Osbourne, Aimee Osbourne, Michele Anthony, David Blackman, and Andrea Giannetti is still involved. However, it's still not known who will be directing or when an announcement will come.

Music inclusion Will it include Osbourne's music? Variety reported in 2021 that the film will include music from Black Sabbath as well as Osbourne's solo career. The Osbourne family and Polygram Entertainment, which has produced scripted and unscripted projects like The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart?, Beastie Boys Story, The Go-Gos and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, presumably facilitated the film's use of Ozzy's music.