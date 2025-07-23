Ozzy Osbourne and wife Sharon's epic love story

Ozzy Osbourne , the legendary rockstar and Black Sabbath frontman, passed away at the age of 76. His family confirmed the news in a statement to The Post. "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," they said. While he always found support in his family, it was his wife, Sharon, who set relationship goals, again and again.

Relationship timeline How they met and their children Sharon, 72, first met Osbourne in 1970 through her father Don Arden, who managed his band Black Sabbath. They started dating after Osbourne split from his first wife, Thelma Riley. In July 1982, they got married in Hawaii and welcomed three children together: Aimee (42), Kelly (41), and Jack (40). Sharon also became a stepmother to Osbourne's three children from his previous marriage—Elliot (59), Louis (50), and Jessica (53).

Dark chapter Domestic violence incident and substance abuse relapse In 1989, Osbourne was arrested for attempting to strangle Sharon while under the influence. Despite the incident, she didn't press charges against him. "It was probably the most frightened I've ever been," Sharon once said about the incident. Later, in April 2013, rumors of their divorce surfaced after Osbourne admitted to relapsing into substance abuse but denied any such plans. He later apologized to his family and fans for his behavior during that period.

Infidelity scandal Affair with hairstylist, separation, and reconciliation In May 2016, news broke that Osbourne had an affair with his former hairstylist, Michelle Pugh. The couple separated for three months before reconciling in July 2016. Despite the betrayal, Sharon took him back and they renewed their wedding vows in Las Vegas on Mother's Day 2017. "For me, this was actually our real wedding day," Osbourne said afterward. "This is the one that I will remember."

Health challenges Osbourne's health struggles In 2020, Osbourne revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Since then, Sharon has been open about his health struggles. In February 2023, after he canceled his tour due to health issues, she said: "Ozzy says to me that he can't do anything as good as performing." "I get heartbroken when I hear him say that and knowing he cannot go out and do what he is meant to do. But he will get there."