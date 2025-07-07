Ozzy Osbourne's farewell Black Sabbath concert draws 40,000+ fans

The legendary heavy metal band Black Sabbath reunited for a historic farewell concert, Back to the Beginning, in Birmingham on Saturday, July 5, 2025. The event was held in honor of their frontman Ozzy Osbourne (76) and drew an impressive crowd of 42,000 fans. This was the first time in two decades that the original members performed together. The concert also featured performances from other rock legends such as Metallica, Guns N' Roses, and Alice In Chains.

Concert highlights Medley performances by supergroups Osbourne, who has been battling Parkinson's disease since 2003 and publicly announced it in 2020, performed a five-song solo set before joining his former bandmates Tony Iommi, Bill Ward, and Geezer Butler for four of Black Sabbath's songs. The concert also featured supergroups performing medleys, including notable musicians such as Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones, Travis Barker of Blink-182, Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins, Sammy Hagar, and Tom Morello from Rage Against the Machine.

Emotional farewell Osbourne thanked fans: 'It's the last song ever...' After the last song, Osbourne expressed his gratitude to the audience. "It's the last song ever. Your support has enabled us to live an amazing lifestyle, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. I love you," he said. The concert also featured recorded video tributes from music icons such as Dolly Parton, Elton John, Jonathan Davis of Korn, and Jack Black.

Event details Concert streamed worldwide The star-studded event was hosted by Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona. The concert was streamed worldwide with a two-hour delay, allowing fans from all over the globe to join in on the historic farewell. All proceeds from the concert will be donated to Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital, and Acorns Children's Hospice.