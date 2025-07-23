Josh Inglis scripts these T20I records with 78* vs WI

Josh Inglis's blistering knock of 78* off just 33 balls helped Australia beat West Indies by eight wickets in the second T20I at Sabina Park, Kingston. With this victory, Australia took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The match was also a farewell for West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell , who was given a guard of honor before the game. Here we look at Inglis's performance and stats.

Chase success Australia's highest T20I 3rd-wicket partnership Chasing 173, Australia's chase didn't start well as both openers, Glenn Maxwell (12) and Mitchell Marsh (21), could not convert their starts. However, Inglis and Cameron Green (56*) took charge of the innings and guided their side to victory with 28 balls remaining. Inglis raced to his half-century off just 22 before returning unbeaten on 78. He and Green put on a record-breaking stand of 119 runs, which is now Australia's highest third-wicket partnership in T20Is.

Stats Inglis registers these numbers Inglis returned unbeaten on 78 of mere 33 balls, having smoked seven fours and five sixes. The dasher brought up his second-fastest fifty in T20Is, off just 22 balls. This is only behind his 20-ball half-century against Scotland last year. As per ESPNcricinfo, Inglis also slammed the joint-second-fastest fifty by an Australian against WI. He equaled David Warner's record. Warner tops this list as well, having scored an 18-ball fifty against them in 2010.

Career Here are his stats With this knock, Inglis has raced to 802 runs across 31 T20Is at an average of 33.41. His strike rate is 163.34. This was his third 50-plus score in the format as his first two were converted into tons. 140 of his runs have come against WI at 35. Overall, Inglis now boasts 3,744 T20 runs at 30.94 (100s: 4, 50s: 19).

Match details WI posted a strong total Batting first, West Indies posted a total of 172/8. Openers Brandon King and Shai Hope gave their side a good start with a 63-run partnership in eight overs. However, the hosts suffered a mid-innings collapse, losing five wickets by the 14th over. Russell provided late fireworks with a quickfire 36 off 15 balls. For Australia, leg-spinner Adam Zampa was the pick of the bowlers with figures of three for 29 in his four overs.