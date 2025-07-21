The Lancashire Cricket Club has announced plans to honor legends Farokh Engineer (India) and Clive Llyod (West Indies) with stands. The two veterans are set to have a stand each after their names, at the iconic Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, the home ground of Lancashire. The ceremony is likely to take place on July 23, during Day 1 of the 4th Test between hosts England and India.

Upcoming event Source from Lancashire on stand-naming ceremony The stand-naming ceremony will be one of the highlights of the 4th Test between England and India at Old Trafford. England currently lead the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-1 after winning at Headingley and Lord's. India won the 2nd Test at Edgbaston. A source from Lancashire Cricket Club said, "It is a fitting honor for both legends of the club."

Career highlights Engineer's impressive stats during his time at Lancashire Farokh Engineer, the legendary Indian wicketkeeper-batter, played for Lancashire between 1968 and 1976. In his nearly decade-long association with the club, he scored 5,942 runs in 175 matches, as per PTI. He also contributed significantly behind the stumps with 429 catches and 35 stumpings. As per ESPNcricinfo, Engineer finished with 13,436 First-Class runs across 335 matches at an average of 29.52. The tally includes 13 tons and 69 half-centuries.