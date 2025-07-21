Kartik Aaryan-Anurag Basu's film delayed? Director breaks silence

The release of the much-anticipated musical drama featuring Kartik Aaryan has been pushed to 2026. While industry insiders speculate that the delay is to avoid thematic similarities with Mohit Suri 's recent hit, Saiyaara, director Anurag Basu has attributed the delay to scheduling conflicts and other commitments. The film was initially slated for a Diwali 2025 release, but will now only be released in 2026, reported India Today.

Release postponement 'We knew comparisons would be drawn...' Basu confirmed the delay in his film's release but attributed it to other factors, not thematic similarities with Saiyaara. He said, "Given that both films feature performers as central characters, we knew comparisons would be drawn. But the two films are completely different from each other."

Basu's statement 'Kartik was busy with...': Basu explains the delay Basu further said, "Kartik was busy with Karan Johar's film (Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri), and I was also occupied with Metro's release. We'll soon move on to our next schedule and aim to wrap the film soon." The film stars Sreeleela opposite Aaryan, and its new release date is awaited.