Kanwar Yatra: Which routes to avoid until Shivratri on Wednesday  

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in light of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra . According to its advisory, the Agra Canal Road from Kalindi Kunj to Faridabad will remain closed for vehicles from 8:00am on July 21 till 8:00am on July 23 (Shivratri). The Yamuna Bridge Road in Kalindi Kunj is also expected to face intermittent closures and heavy congestion, prompting commuters to plan their journeys accordingly.

Route closures Several major routes in Delhi closed Other roads in Delhi that will remain closed from July 21, 8:00am to July 23, 8:00am due to the yatra include GT Road from Apsara Border to Shahdara, Seemapuri to Apsara Border, Anand Vihar to Apsara Border, and GT Road to Vivek Vihar Underpass. Traffic from Swami Dayanand Marg toward Keshav Chowk (toward GT Road) and Pusta Road toward Shastri Park is also affected.

Route alternatives Delhi traffic police suggest alternative routes To ease the traffic on these routes, the Delhi Traffic Police has suggested alternative paths. For instance, commuters from Seemapuri to Apsara Border can use the underpass toward Road No. 56. Those traveling from Anand Vihar to Apsara Border should take the underpass toward Seemapuri. Commuters on GT Road to Vivek Vihar are advised to use the Apsara Border route and then Road No. 56.

Emergency access Movement of emergency vehicles will be allowed on these routes "For traffic from Old Iron Bridge towards GT road, Pusta road toward Kailash Nagar, Gandhi Nagar may be taken. For traffic from Shastri Park Pusta Road, GT Road from Shastri Park to Road No. 66 or up to Keshav Chowk Underpass towards Vikas Marg may be taken. Traffic shall be controlled toward GT road from Khajoori Chowk and diverted on Wazirabad road for ISBT," it said. However, the movement of ambulances, fire brigades, and police vehicles will be allowed.