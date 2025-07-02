When, where to watch Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' glimpse
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, had its first glimpse screened to a few journalists. The three-minute video showcases the epic scale and stunning visuals of this two-part retelling of the Indian epic. And, on Thursday, general public will also get to see it. The film is reportedly the most expensive in Indian cinema history. It will be released in two parts on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.
Screening event
Glimpse to be screened in major cities
The first glimpse of Ramayana, titled Ramayana The Introduction, will be screened across major Indian cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, and Kochi. This elaborate event is part of the film's promotional strategy. The makers also plan to unveil a seven-minute-long vision showreel that will provide insight into the planning and execution of this monumental project closer to its release date.
Critical acclaim
'Ramayana' is a box office hurricane, says Taran Adarsh
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared his review after watching the first glimpse and the vision showreel. He called Ramayana a "box office hurricane." He wrote, "#JaiShriRam... Just watched the first glimpse and a 7-minute vision showreel of the most-awaited epic - #Ramayana. This glimpse of the timeless saga leaves you awestruck... Strong feeling: #Ramayana is not just a film for today, but for generations to come... #Boxoffice hurricane loading!"
Star-studded cast
A look at the star-studded cast
Kapoor plays the lead role of Lord Ram in this highly anticipated two-part adaptation. The star-studded ensemble includes Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Other key roles are played by Sunny Deol (Hanuman), Lara Dutta (Kaikeyi), Arun Govil (Dasharatha), Ravi Dubey (Lakshman), and Sheeba Chaddha (Manthara). The film is produced by Namit Malhotra.