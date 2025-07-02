When, where to watch Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' glimpse

'Ramayana' releases on Diwali 2026 and 2027

The much-anticipated film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, had its first glimpse screened to a few journalists. The three-minute video showcases the epic scale and stunning visuals of this two-part retelling of the Indian epic. And, on Thursday, general public will also get to see it. The film is reportedly the most expensive in Indian cinema history. It will be released in two parts on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.