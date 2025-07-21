IMD predicts heavy rains for several states till July 27  

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for several states, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall. The states likely to be affected include Jammu and Kashmir , Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, and Haryana. In Northwest India, the IMD has predicted very heavy isolated rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir on July 21.

Rainfall alert Red alert issued for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan will receive heavy rainfall on July 26 and 27, while Uttarakhand is expected to witness very heavy isolated rainfall on July 21 and 22. Himachal Pradesh is likely to receive similar weather conditions from July 21-23. The IMD has also predicted heavy rains in Punjab from July 21-24 and in Haryana on July 21-22.

Rainfall forecast Heavy rains likely in west UP, and Rajasthan West Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness heavy rainfall on July 21, while eastern Uttar Pradesh may receive similar weather on July 26 and 27. East Rajasthan is also expected to see heavy rains on these two days. Heavy rains have also been predicted for Assam and Meghalaya from July 21 to 27, Arunachal Pradesh from July 21 to 22 and from July 25 to 27, Nagaland and Tripura from July 21 to 27, and from July 24 to 27.

Weather forecast West India may also see heavy rainfall West India is also likely to witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over the Konkan and Goa region from July 21 to July 27. The Ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra will also receive significant rainfall during this period. Marathawada may see heavy rains on July 21, with light to moderate rainfall expected in several places over the next five days.