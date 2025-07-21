IMD predicts heavy rains for several states till July 27
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for several states, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall. The states likely to be affected include Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, and Haryana. In Northwest India, the IMD has predicted very heavy isolated rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir on July 21.
Rainfall alert
Red alert issued for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan will receive heavy rainfall on July 26 and 27, while Uttarakhand is expected to witness very heavy isolated rainfall on July 21 and 22. Himachal Pradesh is likely to receive similar weather conditions from July 21-23. The IMD has also predicted heavy rains in Punjab from July 21-24 and in Haryana on July 21-22.
Heavy rains likely in west UP, and Rajasthan
West Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness heavy rainfall on July 21, while eastern Uttar Pradesh may receive similar weather on July 26 and 27. East Rajasthan is also expected to see heavy rains on these two days. Heavy rains have also been predicted for Assam and Meghalaya from July 21 to 27, Arunachal Pradesh from July 21 to 22 and from July 25 to 27, Nagaland and Tripura from July 21 to 27, and from July 24 to 27.
West India may also see heavy rainfall
West India is also likely to witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over the Konkan and Goa region from July 21 to July 27. The Ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra will also receive significant rainfall during this period. Marathawada may see heavy rains on July 21, with light to moderate rainfall expected in several places over the next five days.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, TN, Telangana also to see rains
The IMD has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on July 21. Kerala, Mahe, coastal and south interior Karnataka are likely to receive similar weather from July 21-27. Tamil Nadu is expected to see heavy rains on July 21-22, while Telangana may witness such conditions on July 21 and 24.