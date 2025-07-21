Former Kerala CM VS Achuthanandan passes away at 101 

Former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan died on Monday, July 21, 2025, at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram . He was 101. Achuthanandan, who served as the state's chief minister from 2006 to 2011, had withdrawn from public life after suffering a minor stroke in 2019 and had been living an assisted life at his son V Arun Kumar's residence since then, according to the Hindu.

Political journey His political career began at age 16 Achuthanandan was a prominent figure in the communist movement and state politics for decades. He started his political career at 16, opposing feudal landlords and colonial rule in Alappuzha. He was instrumental in organizing indentured agriculture laborers and Aspinwall factory workers in Kuttanad. In 1946, he actively participated in the militant Left agitation against the colonial government, which led to the Punnapra-Vayalar uprising.

Early struggles Early life and formation of CPI(M) Born in 1923 to agricultural workers in Punnapra, Alappuzha, Achuthanandan faced many hardships. He lost his parents early and was introduced to the freedom movement by communist leader P Krishna Pillai at 16. He later called Krishna Pillai his "guru," who gave him direction in life. In 1964, he became a founding member of the breakaway Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Political controversies Expulsion from Polit Bureau Though he was the CPI(M) state secretary, Achuthanandan was expelled from the party's Polit Bureau in 2009 for defying its State secretariat. In 2012, as Leader of the Opposition, he visited K K Rema—the wife of slain CPI(M) dissident T P Chandrasekharan—defying his party's orders. This visit was used by Congress to attack CPI(M), blaming it for Chandrasekharan's killing.