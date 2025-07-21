Watch: David Beckham's DIY haircut disaster leaves Victoria in splits
David Beckham, the legendary English footballer, has left fans in splits with his latest haircut blunder. The former football star shared a video on Instagram showing his DIY haircut gone wrong. The clipper head fell off mid-shave, leaving behind an unfortunate bald patch on top of his head. Victoria Beckham, his wife, is heard saying off-camera, "What have you done?"
Victoria couldn't resist teasing her husband over his unexpected new look. She said their kids would have "hours of content" from this incident, and added, "It does not look good. I'm going to always be honest with you. It looks terrible." David later explained in the video that "the clipper head fell off," trying to justify the mishap.
In the caption of his Instagram post, David wrote about the incident and joked about how Victoria did not find it funny at all. Referencing a viral moment from the Netflix documentary Beckham, where he interrupts Victoria's interview, telling her to "be honest," David quipped that when it comes to his hair, she doesn't "always need to BE THAT HONEST."