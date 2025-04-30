'Release Bhakra water…or it'll flow to Pakistan': Haryana to Punjab
What's the story
Haryana has requested Punjab to release drinking water from the Bhakra Dam (one of the largest dams under the now-suspended Indus Waters Treaty) before the monsoon.
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini stressed that if it didn't, excess water would flow into Pakistan through Hari-ke-Pattan, "which is neither in the interest of Punjab nor the nation."
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has refused the release of more water, stating that Haryana has already utilized 103% of its allocated share for this season.
Water crisis
Saini warns of potential impact on Delhi's water supply
Saini warned that the continuing water-sharing dispute may hit Delhi's drinking water supply too.
He pointed out that during the AAP's rule in Delhi, there were no objections from Punjab to letting water flow into Delhi.
Saini questioned why Mann is making statements now that could affect Delhi's water supply.
Countering Punjab's claim that Haryana had exhausted its share of water in March, Saini clarified that they haven't even received their full share yet.
Water allocation
Saini refutes Punjab's claim of Haryana exhausting its water share
Saini said that of the water released to Haryana by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) last month, a large part was diverted to other states and not retained for Haryana.
"Thus, the actual quantity of water received by Haryana remains only 6,800 cusecs," he added.
Haryana officials stated that the issue was raised during a BBMB meeting on April 28, but Punjab officials simply refused to increase.
The lower water supply would affect Hisar, Sirsa, and Fatehabad in Haryana.
Political tensions
Mann accuses BJP of pressuring Punjab to meet Haryana's demand
Rejecting Haryana's appeal for more water, Punjab CM Mann said that Haryana has already exhausted its share.
Mann accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of pressuring the Punjab government through BBMB to fulfill the request of Haryana.
He added that Haryana had already used 103% of its allocated water share in March.
Mann also urged the central government to divert waters from Chenab, Jhelum, Ujh and other rivers toward northern states for paddy season.
Water dispute
Conflict dates back to the reorganization of Punjab
The Haryana-Punjab water conflict dates back to the reorganization of Punjab in 1966.
According to the 1981 water-sharing agreement between Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, Haryana is entitled to a fixed amount of water from Bhakra Canal.
Under the agreement, the net excess of Ravi Beas waters was estimated at 17.17 million acre-feet (MAF), with Punjab receiving 4.22 MAF, Haryana 3.50 MAF, and Rajasthan 8.60 MAF.
Panjab allocated Haryana 9,500 cusecs daily until recently, when that was reduced to 4,000 cusecs.