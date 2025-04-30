What's the story

Haryana has requested Punjab to release drinking water from the Bhakra Dam (one of the largest dams under the now-suspended Indus Waters Treaty) before the monsoon.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini stressed that if it didn't, excess water would flow into Pakistan through Hari-ke-Pattan, "which is neither in the interest of Punjab nor the nation."

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has refused the release of more water, stating that Haryana has already utilized 103% of its allocated share for this season.