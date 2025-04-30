What's the story

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has defended a zipline operator who reportedly chanted Allahu Akbar during the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Terrorists had fired at tourists in Baisaran meadow, killing 25 Indians and one Nepali national.

Mufti argued that the chant is a common expression among Muslims in times of distress, just like Jai Shree Ram is for Hindus.