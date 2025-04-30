Mehbooba defends zipline operator chanting 'Allahu Akbar' during Pahalgam attack
What's the story
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has defended a zipline operator who reportedly chanted Allahu Akbar during the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.
Terrorists had fired at tourists in Baisaran meadow, killing 25 Indians and one Nepali national.
Mufti argued that the chant is a common expression among Muslims in times of distress, just like Jai Shree Ram is for Hindus.
Call to action
Mufti urges government to take action against communal tensions
Mufti urged the Centre to act against those spreading communal tensions online.
She said, "There are some people on social media who are very communal... Like we say Jai Shree Ram, Muslims say Allahu Akbar and when we are in any difficulty, we say 'Allahu Akbar.'.. The government of India must take strict action against those who are spewing venom on social media."
Her remarks follow some individuals expressing suspicion regarding the zipline operator's actions during the attack.
Family defense
Operator's family defends his actions during attack
The family of Muzamil, the zipline operator heard yelling Allahu Akbar, has stepped forward to defend him.
Muzamil's father, Abdul Aziz, said his son was terrified after the incident and had broken down in tears.
"Right now, Muzamil is with the police. He was very scared, he started crying at that time. He said 'Don't say anything to me, something happened here.'"
Aziz insisted Muzamil had no wrongful intentions and was simply carrying out his duties at the time.
Tourist's account
Tourist raises suspicions about zipline operator's actions
The controversy for zipline operator Muzamil started after a video of Gujarat tourist Rishi Bhatt zipping just as the Pahalgam terror attack started went viral.
Bhatt alleged, "Nine people ziplined before me, but the operator did not utter a word.... He said 'Allahu Akbar' thrice and then the firing started...He looked like a regular Kashmiri."
Sources told CNN-News18 on Tuesday that the zipline operation has been picked up by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for questioning.