What's the story

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has lodged a case against former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and former minister Satyendar Jain.

Both of them are accused of being part of a ₹2,000 crore scam in the construction of classrooms during their stint in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi.

The probe is ongoing, confirmed Joint Commissioner Madhur Verma, who heads the ACB.