FIR against Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain in '₹2,000cr classroom scam'
What's the story
The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has lodged a case against former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and former minister Satyendar Jain.
Both of them are accused of being part of a ₹2,000 crore scam in the construction of classrooms during their stint in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi.
The probe is ongoing, confirmed Joint Commissioner Madhur Verma, who heads the ACB.
Scam details
Allegations of inflated costs and irregular contract awards
"A massive scam to the tune of ₹2,000 crores was unearthed in the construction of 12,748 classrooms/buildings," ACB said.
The project was to build the semi-permanent structure (SPS) classrooms, which had a design life of 30 years but were allegedly constructed at the cost of reinforced cement concrete (RCC) classrooms with a life span of 75 years.
According to ACB Chief Verma, "significant deviations and cost escalations were observed," and none of the projects were even completed in time.
Contract irregularities
Contracts allegedly awarded to AAP-affiliated contractors
It has been alleged that the contracts for the construction of classrooms were given to AAP-affiliated contractors without following procedures.
The project was entrusted to at least 34 contractors, the ACB said.
Verma added that "the consultant and architect were appointed without following proper procedures, and cost escalations were carried out through them."
Report findings
CVC report reveals irregularities in classroom construction project
Several irregularities in the classroom construction project were flagged by the Central Vigilance Commission's (CVC) Chief Technical Examiner's report.
However, it was allegedly suppressed for about three years.
The case against Sisodia and Jain was lodged only after obtaining permission under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act from the competent authority, said officials involved in the investigation.