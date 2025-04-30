What's the story

Posters branding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a "supporter of terror" have emerged across Amethi ahead of his visit to his former Lok Sabha constituency.

The provocative posters reading "Aatank ka saathi Rahul Gandhi" (Supporter of terror: Rahul Gandhi), were seen at various spots in the city, including near the Congress office and local bus stand.

The identity of the people behind these sensational posters is still a mystery.