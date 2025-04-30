'Aatank ka saathi': Posters targeting Rahul Gandhi appear in Amethi
What's the story
Posters branding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a "supporter of terror" have emerged across Amethi ahead of his visit to his former Lok Sabha constituency.
The provocative posters reading "Aatank ka saathi Rahul Gandhi" (Supporter of terror: Rahul Gandhi), were seen at various spots in the city, including near the Congress office and local bus stand.
The identity of the people behind these sensational posters is still a mystery.
Security measures
Police efforts to prevent poster distribution fall short
Police had been alerted to restrict circulation of such material, but to no avail.
However, despite these problems, preparations for his tour are in place, says Amethi district Congress president Pradeep Singhal.
"All preparations have been completed for Gandhi's tour. He will travel by road from Bhueymau guest house in Raebareli to Amethi, where party workers and locals will welcome him along the route," he said.
Twitter Post
Posters against Gandhi
Amethi, Uttar Pradesh: Ahead of Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's one-day visit to Amethi, a poster war erupted. The posters read, 'Aatank ka sathi, Rahul Gandhi.' The local administration and police swiftly removed the posters, and an… pic.twitter.com/XWOwWElgFR— IANS (@ians_india) April 30, 2025
Visit details
Gandhi's itinerary includes inaugurating facilities and meeting party workers
Gandhi is expected to reach Munshiganj, Amethi, around 12:30pm for an inspection of the Ordnance Factory.
Later, he will launch a new heart surgery operation theater and ambulance service at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.
The Congress leader will also visit Indira Gandhi College of Nursing to meet students and faculty.
After wrapping up his Amethi tour, he will leave for Kanpur later in the afternoon to meet the family of Shubham Dwivedi, killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.