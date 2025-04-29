Congress shares 'headless poster of Modi'; ex-Pakistan minister reshares it
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reacted sharply after the Congress party shared a controversial poster, apparently referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The "Gayab" (missing) poster, with the caption "Disappears at the time of responsibility," is considered a dig at PM Modi's absence from an all-party meeting on the Pahalgam attack.
Modi was at a government event in poll-bound Bihar, where he shot a message to terrorists, saying they will be tracked down to the ends of the earth.
Allegations
BJP accuses Congress of inciting violence
Though many Indians strongly criticized the sharing of the poster, Pakistan's former minister re-shared the image under the hashtag "Naughty Congress."
"Had heard about missing horns from donkey's head, but here Modi has gone missing," Pakistan's Fawad Ahmed Hussain Chaudhry wrote.
In response, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya accused the Congress party of using the poster as a "dog whistle aimed at its Muslim vote bank and a veiled incitement against the Prime Minister."
BJP blasts Congress
Reactions
BJP leaders respond to Congress's 'missing Modi' poster
West Bengal BJP leader Lakshmi Singh also reshared the image, saying the "anti-National Congress is giving a tough challenge to terrorist organizations."
Singh warned both the Congress and Pakistan would soon go "amiss."
At a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also called Congress a supporter of Pakistan, accusing it of repeating extremist slogans.
He said such posts are done on Rahul Gandhi's instructions and are an attempt to weaken India at a sensitive time.
Defense
Congress defends poster amid backlash
In the face of backlash, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh justified the poster, saying PM Modi had not attended an all-party meeting recently over the Pahalgam terror attack.
"We demanded on 22nd April that the all-party meeting should be held on this issue...PM Modi should participate in the discussions in Parliament and tell us what happened and how this terrorist attack took place. There is no political agenda. The Congress has only one formula- unity," he said.