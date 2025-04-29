What's the story

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reacted sharply after the Congress party shared a controversial poster, apparently referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The "Gayab" (missing) poster, with the caption "Disappears at the time of responsibility," is considered a dig at PM Modi's absence from an all-party meeting on the Pahalgam attack.

Modi was at a government event in poll-bound Bihar, where he shot a message to terrorists, saying they will be tracked down to the ends of the earth.