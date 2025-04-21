US VP Vance meets PM Modi, discusses bilateral ties
What's the story
United States Vice President JD Vance met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Prime Minister's residence on Monday evening.
The two leaders held discussions on strengthening bilateral ties while working towards finalizing a trade agreement.
This meeting takes place in the context of President Donald Trump's temporarily paused tariff program and the escalating trade tensions with China.
Presence
Who were present
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri were present at the meeting.
In the interim, the Vice President's wife and children attended a puppet show while the official talks were underway.
The meeting was followed by a dinner at the Prime Minister's residence for Vance and his entourage.
Earlier
Visit to Akshardham temple
Vance had arrived at the Palam airport for his four-day visit to India earlier today. He is accompanied by his wife and second lady, Usha Vance, and three children.
Earlier in the day, Vance, accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance and their three children—Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel—visited the Akshardham Temple.
Details
What talks may have been about
Vance and PM Modi's talks are expected to have focused heavily on advancing the proposed India-US bilateral trade agreement, particularly on overcoming lingering issues following former President Donald Trump's imposition of reciprocal tariffs.
The discussions are seen as a key step toward deepening economic cooperation and aligning broader strategic interests between the two democracies.
Twitter Post
PM Modi receives US VP Vance, family at his residence
#WATCH | PM Modi welcomes US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance and their children to his official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi pic.twitter.com/cbKUrPsjkv— ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2025