PM Modi mourns Pope Francis, calls him 'beacon of compassion'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed profound sorrow at the death of Pope Francis, who died at 88.
The Vatican confirmed his death in a video message on Monday, announcing he had been suffering from double pneumonia.
In an emotional post on the X platform, PM Modi called the Pope "a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage."
He offered condolences to the worldwide Catholic community in this time of mourning and remembrance.
Legacy
Modi lauds Pope's commitment to Lord Christ's teachings
PM Modi lauded Pope Francis for his steadfast devotion to the teachings of Lord Christ.
He said, "Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility, and spiritual courage by millions across the world."
The PM emphasized the late pontiff's commitment to serving the needy and kindling hope among the suffering.
Personal reflections
PM Modi recalls personal encounters with Pope Francis
PM Modi fondly remembered his meetings with Pope Francis, saying he admired the late pontiff's dedication to inclusive and all-round development.
"His affection for the people of India will always be cherished," he added in his tribute.
The PM ended his message with wishes for eternal peace for Pope Francis. "May his soul find eternal peace in God's embrace."
Modi's message on X
Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the… pic.twitter.com/QKod5yTXrB— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2025
Tributes
Global leaders pay tribute to Pope Francis
Pope Francis, the first Latin American head of the Roman Catholic Church, was mourned widely by world leaders and Church officials.
German Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz lauded him for his humility and faith in God's mercy.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog termed him "a man of deep faith and boundless compassion," who devoted his life to uplifting the poor and advocating for peace in a troubled world.