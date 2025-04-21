What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed profound sorrow at the death of Pope Francis, who died at 88.

The Vatican confirmed his death in a video message on Monday, announcing he had been suffering from double pneumonia.

In an emotional post on the X platform, PM Modi called the Pope "a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage."

He offered condolences to the worldwide Catholic community in this time of mourning and remembrance.