'Push bigger Hajj quota...seal major deals': Modi visits Saudi today
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, a first by an Indian PM in 40 years.
Modi's trip, at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, signals a new chapter in India-Saudi ties.
Modi and the Crown Prince will co-chair the second meeting of the India-Saudi Strategic Partnership Council during the visit.
Agreements
Six key memoranda of understanding to be signed
At least six key memoranda of understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed during Modi's visit. The agreements will cover crucial areas including space exploration, energy, healthcare, scientific research, culture, and advanced technology.
High-level sources said negotiations were still on late Monday for more MoUs. Over a dozen agreements are under discussion, and some may be signed at the official level even if not in Modi's presence.
Hajj discussions
PM Modi to discuss Hajj quota and coordination
In his bilateral meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Modi will discuss Hajj issues, including India's annual pilgrimage quota.
The PM would want smoother coordination and more support for Indian pilgrims.
India's Hajj quota for 2025 has gone up significantly, from 136,020 in 2014 to 175,025 this year, with arrangements already in place for 122,518 pilgrims.
But about 42,000 Indians might not go this year due to delays by Combined Haj Group Operators in securing agreements.
Diplomatic ties
Indian ambassador underscores importance of Hajj
Suhel Ajaz Khan, India's envoy to Saudi Arabia, said Jeddah was historically important for India as an ancient trading center and the main entry point to Mecca.
"Hajj is a vital aspect of our bilateral ties, and the Indian government places immense importance on ensuring a seamless pilgrimage experience," he said.
Diaspora
Modi's visit to Jeddah factory highlights Indian diaspora
On Wednesday, Modi will visit a Jeddah factory that has a large number of Indian workers in a gesture to symbolize the importance of the Indian diaspora in boosting India-Saudi Arabia bilateral ties.
Modi received Saudi Arabia's top civilian award, the King Abdulaziz Sash, in 2016.
On Mohammad bin Salman, Modi said in an interview with Arab Times that he was a "strong advocate of bilateral ties" who is "deeply admired" by the Indian diaspora.