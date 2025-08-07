Meta found guilty of illegally harvesting women's period data

Meta , the parent company of Facebook , has been found guilty of illegally harvesting sensitive information about women's menstrual cycles and fertility through the popular Flo period-tracking app. A jury ruled that the tech giant violated California's privacy laws by accessing this highly sensitive data without user consent and used it for ad-tracking purposes. The case dates back to 2021 when eight women sued Meta along with other companies, including Flo Health, Google , and analytics firm Flurry.

Data concerns Flo shared sensitive health data with 3rd parties The Flo app, which millions of women use to track their menstrual cycles, pregnancies, and health, collects sensitive information such as sexual activity, mental health status, and diet. The lawsuit alleged that Flo shared parts of this data with third parties without user knowledge. The claims were mainly based on Wall Street Journal's story and Federal Trade Commission (FTC)'s investigation. While most companies involved in the case settled out of court, Meta chose to fight it through trial and lost.

SDK controversy Facebook's SDK collected user data At the heart of this case was Facebook's software development kit (SDK), a tool that Flo integrated into its app. The kit is usually used to collect user behavior for advertising and analytics purposes. According to the plaintiffs, from June 2016 to February 2019, Flo sent data through the SDK whenever users interacted with certain features, like clicking buttons in the "trying to get pregnant" section.

Verdict details Meta denied accessing personal information Meta admitted that Flo used its SDK during the period in question and received "App Event" data. However, the company denied accessing any personal or sensitive health information. The jury disagreed, ruling that Meta did access private data without users' knowledge or consent. The ruling affects over 3.7 million US users who registered with Flo between November 2016 and February 2019.