Digital lender Fibe eyes $1.5B valuation in IPO
Aug 07, 2025

Fibe, the digital lending platform backed by TPG Capital, is gearing up for an IPO to raise ₹1,000-₹1,500 crore at a valuation topping $1 billion.

The company hopes to hit the stock market by mid to late 2024 and recently raised fresh funds—₹225 crore in debt and $90 million in equity—at a nearly $600 million valuation.