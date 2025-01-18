What's the story

Abhay Singh, popularly known as "IIT Baba," has refuted reports that he went missing from the 16 Madi Ashram at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Singh explained that he was asked to leave by the ashram's operators.

"The operators....asked me to leave at night. Now they think I've become famous and that I might expose something about them, so they're claiming I've gone for secret meditation. Those people are talking nonsense," he said.