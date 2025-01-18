₹300 crore assets seized in case linked to Siddaramaiah
What's the story
In an alleged money laundering case involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached 142 immovable properties, worth approximately ₹300 crore.
The properties are registered in the names of several real estate businessmen and agents.
The action comes as part of an investigation into alleged irregularities in land allotment by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).
Allegations unveiled
Siddaramaiah accused of using influence for personal gain
The ED's action comes after the Lokayukta Police Mysore filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Siddaramaiah and others under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.
According to the agency, Siddaramaiah used his political influence to get compensation for 14 sites in his wife BM Parvathi's name, in lieu of three acres and 16 guntas of land acquired by MUDA.
Investigation progress
Former MUDA commissioner's role in illegal allotments
The role of former MUDA commissioner DB Natesh has also been found to be key in illegally allotting these compensation sites to Parvathi.
Investigations found that many other sites were also illegally allotted by MUDA to real estate businessmen, who sold them at huge profits, generating huge amounts of unaccounted cash.
This profit was allegedly laundered and shown as income from legitimate sources.
Money trail
Money laundering through cooperative society uncovered
The ED said "sites have been allotted in the name of Benamis/dummy persons of influential persons and real estate businessmen."
During searches, incriminating evidence about illegal payments to the then MUDA chairman and commissioner was recovered.
It was also found that money was routed through a cooperative society for purchasing property and luxury vehicles in the names of relatives of GT Dinesh Kumar, a former MUDA commissioner.
Siddaramaiah has denied any wrongdoing by him or his family.