What's the story

In an alleged money laundering case involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached 142 immovable properties, worth approximately ₹300 crore.

The properties are registered in the names of several real estate businessmen and agents.

The action comes as part of an investigation into alleged irregularities in land allotment by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).