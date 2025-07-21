'Rangeen' trailer: Viineet Kumar is on revenge mission in dark-comedy

The trailer gives a sneak peek into the chaos that ensues in Adarsh's seemingly simple life after he learns about his wife Naina's betrayal. The show promises to be an engaging mix of humor and relationship drama with punchy dialogues and quirky characters. It will release on July 25. The series is directed by Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua. It also stars Taaruk Raina and Sheeba Chaddha.

Character insights

'Adarsh is a character that felt instantly human to me'

Speaking about his role, Siingh said, "Adarsh is a character that felt instantly human to me—flawed, conflicted, yet deeply sincere." "What excited me most about Rangeen was the chance to portray someone navigating a storm of betrayal and self-doubt...with restraint, humor, and quiet intensity." Deshpande added that her character, Naina, is a reflection of the complexities we carry in our hearts. Produced by Kabir Khan and Rajan Kapoor, Rangeen is created and written by Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi.