Before 'The Traitors' finale, Prime Video confirms Season 2

Amazon Prime Video has announced a second season of The Traitors , Karan Johar 's hit reality show. The first season, which premiered on June 12, has been a huge hit with viewers, thanks to its high-stakes gameplay and unexpected twists. Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals at Prime Video India, expressed his delight at the show's success and confirmed that work on Season 2 is already underway.

Show's impact 'The Traitors' stands out as a marquee title...' Madhok said, "It's been incredibly rewarding to see The Traitors strike such a powerful chord with audiences across India. As we continue to shape a bold and diverse unscripted slate at Prime Video, The Traitors stands out as a marquee title that pushes the boundaries of the reality genre." "Buoyed by the overwhelming response, we're thrilled to begin work on Season Two and take the experience to the next level," he added.

Season 1 The show features 20 well-known personalities from entertainment industry The first season of The Traitors is set against the backdrop of a palace in Suryagarh, Rajasthan. It features 20 well-known personalities from the entertainment industry, including Anshula Kapoor, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Nourouzi, Harsh Gujral, and Jannat Zubair, among others. The show has been a major success with fans who are now eagerly awaiting the second season.