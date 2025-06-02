Ravi Basrur's 'Veera Chandrahasa' drops on Prime Video
What's the story
Ravi Basrur's Kannada film, Veera Chandrahasa, has made its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video.
The mythological action drama was first released in theaters on April 18, 2025, and has garnered praise from viewers in Karnataka.
The movie tells the inspiring story of Chandrahasa, an abandoned boy who overcomes dark forces with virtue and faith.
Streaming information
'Veera Chandrahasa' streaming details
The film started airing on the OTT giant on Saturday, without much promotion.
It features Shithil Shetty in the title role, accompanied by Nagashree GS, Prasanna Shettigar Mandarti, and Uday Kadabaal.
The supporting cast features Ravindra Devadiga, Nagaraj Servegar, Gunashree M Nayak, among others.
Storyline
Film's narrative and themes explored
The film narrates the story of Chandrahasa, who is abandoned in a forest as an infant.
In time, Kulinda—a nobleman from Kuntala—finds him and brings him up with love and care.
The film beautifully portrays his life as one blessed by divine protection, making it not just a tale of survival but a moving tribute to resilience, virtue, and destiny.
The film has been praised for its cinematic touch that brings to life Yakshagana, a traditional art form.