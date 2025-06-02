Gauahar Khan blasts Suniel Shetty for saying C-section is easier
What's the story
Actor Gauahar Khan has criticized actor Suniel Shetty for his recent comments on childbirth.
In an interview, Shetty had praised his daughter, Athiya, for opting for a natural delivery instead of a C-section, which he implied was a more comfortable option.
His remarks drew backlash online, leading to an apology from the actor.
Now, Khan has spoken out against these comments.
Khan's reaction
Khan questioned, 'How can you say that?'
Khan, who is currently pregnant with her second child, voiced her disagreement on her YouTube podcast MaaaNoranjan.
She said, "A what? I want to like scream at the top of my voice and say, 'How could you say that? Like how?'"
"There are so many myths around this topic."
"How can there be so much misinformation? And for a male celebrity to say that...who didn't go through pregnancy... doesn't know how painful C-section is."
Personal experience
Khan also revealed she suffered a miscarriage
Khan, who welcomed her first child via C-section in 2023, also revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage before her son's birth.
"There's one thing I never told everyone. I did have a miscarriage before Zehaan. What should I tell you about that feeling? It's impossible to describe it."
"It was a pregnancy, I lost the baby after almost nine weeks. That loss was extremely difficult."
Misconceptions
Having C-section is not in a woman's hands: Khan
Khan also debunked the myth that the method of childbirth is always a choice.
"Let me just put this straight — having a normal delivery or a C-section is not in a woman's hands. Some women can deliver normally, while some cannot, and it's completely natural."
She added, "If they are opting for C-section, then they are not choosing the easier route; that's just a myth."
Invasive inquiries
Khan's personal experience with intrusive questions about childbirth
She also addressed the constant questions she receives about her method of childbirth.
"A lot of people ask me, mostly women, if I had a normal delivery or a C-section. I don't know why this is such a big topic to know how I delivered my baby."
"Both are equally tough, and both give you the same feeling of motherhood. But let me just put this chatter to rest — I had a C-section when I gave birth to Zehaan."
Carrer
Khan and Shetty's recent projects
Gauahar is reportedly working on an OTT movie with her husband, Zaid Darbar.
Shetty, on the other hand, has been making the news recently for the Hera Pheri 3 controversy, where Paresh Rawal confirmed his exit from the beloved franchise, leaving its future in limbo.
His daughter, Athiya, gave birth to her first child with husband-cricketer KL Rahul in March this year.