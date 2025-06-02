What's the story

Actor Gauahar Khan has criticized actor Suniel Shetty for his recent comments on childbirth.

In an interview, Shetty had praised his daughter, Athiya, for opting for a natural delivery instead of a C-section, which he implied was a more comfortable option.

His remarks drew backlash online, leading to an apology from the actor.

Now, Khan has spoken out against these comments.