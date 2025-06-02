IMD issues red alert in Assam, Meghalaya amid heavy rains
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Assam and Meghalaya in the coming week as northeastern India continues to be battered by heavy rains, landslides, and flooding.
The warning comes after Manipur, in particular, was hit hard, with over 19,000 people affected and 3,000 houses damaged due to continuous downpours over four days.
The IMD also issued similar alerts for Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura, which are likely to witness intense rainfall.
Sikkim update
Sikkim's Mangan district faces severe impact
In Sikkim, the Mangan district has been severely impacted by heavy rainfall. The inclement weather has left hundreds of tourists stranded and damaged two bridges.
However, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has restored road connectivity to Lachung in Mangan.
Meanwhile, two important bailey bridges on the Lachen axis, at Minsithang and Zeema, were washed away, isolating Lachen town from both north and south directions.
North Sikkim
Cloudburst causes widespread damage in North Sikkim
A cloudburst on May 30 led to widespread damage in North Sikkim, with rainfall exceeding 130mm.
Major tourist destinations such as Lachen, Lachung, Gurudongmar Lake, Valley of Flowers, and Zero Point have been severely affected.
In Manipur, the Imphal River spilled in the Checkon area, flooding multiple structures, including government offices, hospitals, and the All India Radio Imphal complex. Water also entered the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, according to PTI.
Monsoon update
Monsoon advances, Delhi-NCR braces for thunderstorms
The monsoon has also advanced into more areas, including Chhattisgarh, Odisha, parts of the Bay of Bengal, the northeastern states, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim.
In Delhi NCR, cooler weather was recorded, with the minimum temperature dipping to 22.6 degrees Celsius.
The IMD has warned of thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls for June 2 and 3, with wind speeds reaching up to 80km/h in parts of the city.