What's the story

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Assam and Meghalaya in the coming week as northeastern India continues to be battered by heavy rains, landslides, and flooding.

The warning comes after Manipur, in particular, was hit hard, with over 19,000 people affected and 3,000 houses damaged due to continuous downpours over four days.

The IMD also issued similar alerts for Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura, which are likely to witness intense rainfall.