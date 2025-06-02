What's the story

The Hindi film industry has taken swift action against allegations of inappropriate behavior by cinematographer Pratik Shah.

According to Mid-Day, he has been dropped from Shefali Shah's upcoming film, which was set to begin production this week.

The decision was made after filmmaker Abhinav Singh accused Shah of being "emotionally abusive" and "manipulative" last week, citing testimonies from multiple women who described his behavior as predatory.