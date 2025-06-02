Following misconduct claims, Shefali Shah film removes cinematographer Pratik Shah
What's the story
The Hindi film industry has taken swift action against allegations of inappropriate behavior by cinematographer Pratik Shah.
According to Mid-Day, he has been dropped from Shefali Shah's upcoming film, which was set to begin production this week.
The decision was made after filmmaker Abhinav Singh accused Shah of being "emotionally abusive" and "manipulative" last week, citing testimonies from multiple women who described his behavior as predatory.
Past allegations
Shah's alleged history of misconduct and investigation
Singh's allegations were soon followed by reports that the Indian Women Cinematographers' Collective (IWCC) had investigated Shah five years ago after a young cinematographer complained about him soliciting a nude picture.
An insider told the portal that in light of these serious accusations, the team of Shefali's untitled film has decided to drop the Director of Photography.
"The makers are looking for a replacement, and the project will roll in a few days."
Biopic impact
Shah's involvement in Sourav Ganguly biopic also on hold
Shah's involvement in the Vikramaditya Motwane-directed Sourav Ganguly biopic is also reportedly on hold.
An internal inquiry has been ordered into the matter.
"After the Cannes premiere of Homebound, Pratik flew to the UK for the biopic's recce. But now, an Internal Complaints Committee [ICC] has been formed to investigate the claims against him before any decisions about his involvement are made," a source told Mid-Day.
Industry reaction
IWCC and industry response to allegations against Shah
The IWCC has taken cognizance of the allegations, asking female cinematographers to come forward with their experiences with Shah (Jubilee, CTRL).
Two women from different parts of the entertainment industry also shared their accounts of alleged misconduct by Shah, describing a pattern of initiating contact on social media platforms and sending unsolicited or soliciting inappropriate pictures and sexual voice notes.
Statement issued
Dharma Productions and Hansal Mehta's response to allegations
Dharma Productions, the producers of Homebound, issued a statement after the allegations against Shah. The statement read, "We have a zero-tolerance policy against inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment toward any individual working with us in any capacity."
Homebound was Shah's most recent high-profile work.
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also stressed the need to investigate powerful men accused of abusive behavior. He tweeted, "Abuse thrives in silence. It festers in fear."