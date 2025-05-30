What's the controversy surrounding 'Homebound' cinematographer Pratik Shah?
What's the story
Pratik Shah, the cinematographer behind acclaimed projects such as Jubilee, CTRL, and most recently Homebound (2025), has been accused of emotional abuse and manipulation.
The allegations were made by short movie and ad filmmaker Abhinav Singh on social media. He claimed that over 20 women contacted him after he publicly called out Shah for similar troubling experiences.
Following these revelations, Shah has reportedly deleted his Instagram account.
Allegations
Singh's post: 'Use your privilege to listen'
Singh shared his experience on Instagram Stories, adding that no man has reached out to him in the wake of these allegations.
"When women speak out, they pay a price...But when men speak out? Rarely are they punished. In fact, more often than not, they are praised for doing the bare minimum. That is the depth of privilege you hold. So use it."
"Use your privilege to listen, really listen. Use your platform to ask difficult questions," he urged.
Ripple effect
Singh's post sparked a wave of similar allegations
Singh's post has sparked a flood of similar allegations against Shah.
Filmmaker Srishti Riya Jain shared comments from Reddit on her Instagram Story, where users discussed Shah's inappropriate behavior.
One user described Shah as a "total sleazeball," while another recounted an uncomfortable experience with him on social media.
Twitter Post
Look at the Stories here
for those not on Insta, allegations have come out against Jubilee, CTRL and Homebound cinematographer Pratik Shah pic.twitter.com/Tm3gaiwgir— Claire Denis the Menace (@MrNarci) May 30, 2025