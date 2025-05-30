What's the story

Pratik Shah, the cinematographer behind acclaimed projects such as Jubilee, CTRL, and most recently Homebound (2025), has been accused of emotional abuse and manipulation.

The allegations were made by short movie and ad filmmaker Abhinav Singh on social media. He claimed that over 20 women contacted him after he publicly called out Shah for similar troubling experiences.

Following these revelations, Shah has reportedly deleted his Instagram account.