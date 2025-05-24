May 24, 202511:38 am

What's the story

Bollywood actor Mukul Dev (54), who acted in several films including Son of Sardaar, passed away on Friday night.

He was in the ICU due to deteriorating health for the past few days, said reports.

He is survived by his brother, actor Rahul Dev.

The news was confirmed by fellow actor Vindu Dara Singh, who worked with Dev in Son of Sardaar.

May he rest in peace.