'Son of Sardaar' actor Mukul Dev dies at 54
What's the story
Bollywood actor Mukul Dev (54), who acted in several films including Son of Sardaar, passed away on Friday night.
He was in the ICU due to deteriorating health for the past few days, said reports.
He is survived by his brother, actor Rahul Dev.
The news was confirmed by fellow actor Vindu Dara Singh, who worked with Dev in Son of Sardaar.
May he rest in peace.
Condolences
'He was an amazing person...'
Singh told India Today, "After his parent's death, Mukul was keeping to himself. He would not even step out of the house or meet anyone. His health deteriorated in the last few days, and he was in the hospital."
"My condolences to his brother and everyone who knew and loved him. He was an amazing person, and we will all miss him."
"He would have loved to see himself on the big screen," Singh added.
Emotional tributes
Dev's friend, actor Deepshika Nagpal expressed shock over the news
Fellow actor Deepshika Nagpal also expressed her shock over Dev's sudden passing.
Sharing a photo with him on Instagram, she wrote, "I can't believe this Muks. RIP."
"I woke up in the morning to this news. I have been calling his number since then, hoping he would pick up," she told India Today.
Career
Take a look at Dev's career in Bollywood
Actor Manoj Bajpayee also paid tribute to Dev on Instagram and wrote, "Gone too soon, too young. Miss you meri jaan...until we meet again."
Dev was a well-known face in the entertainment industry and acted in several notable projects.
These include Himmatwala, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Yamla Pagla Deewana, R...Rajkumar, Jai Ho, and State Of Siege: 26/11, among others.
His last project was Anth The End.
Dev had over 17K followers on Instagram and his last post was in February.