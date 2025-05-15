What's the story

In an exciting development for Bollywood lovers, actor Aamir Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani are said to have joined hands for the biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke, the "Father of Indian cinema."

The film will tell the story of Phalke, who made India's first full-length feature film, Raja Harishchandra, in 1913.

This cinematic tribute is long overdue in Hindi cinema, given Phalke's monumental contribution to Indian cinema.