Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani to make biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke
What's the story
In an exciting development for Bollywood lovers, actor Aamir Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani are said to have joined hands for the biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke, the "Father of Indian cinema."
The film will tell the story of Phalke, who made India's first full-length feature film, Raja Harishchandra, in 1913.
This cinematic tribute is long overdue in Hindi cinema, given Phalke's monumental contribution to Indian cinema.
Historical backdrop
Phalke's life will be depicted against India's independence struggle
Not only will the upcoming biopic tell Phalke's story, but it will also weave in India's independence struggle into the historical context.
"This is a project that has been in development for over four years. Both Aamir and Hirani wanted to do justice to the life of Dadasaheb Phalke, the man who gave birth to Indian cinema," reports Bollywood Hungama.
It will tell his story from humble beginnings and how he faced challenges.
Production details
Filming to commence after Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' release
Filming for the biopic is scheduled to start in October 2025, after the release of Khan's film, Sitaare Zameen Par.
To achieve a real feel of the era, VFX studios in Los Angeles are already working on AI-assisted designs.
Hirani, known for his mastery in weaving social commentary into storytelling, has been working on the script of this ambitious project for four years.
He is joined by his frequent writing partner Abhijat Joshi, Hindukush Bharadwaj, and Avishkar Bharadwaj.
Authentic touch
Phalke's grandson is also involved in the project
Adding more depth to the project is Phalke's grandson Chandrashekhar Srikrishna Pusalkar. He has been giving valuable insights and sharing personal stories about his grandfather.
This collaboration is sure to enrich the film's portrayal of the legendary filmmaker. This film will also show how Phalke was determined to lay the foundations of what would become one of the world's largest film industries.
Khan and Hirani's previous ventures, 3 Idiots and PK, have been celebrated for their storytelling and performances.