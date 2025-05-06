What's the story

The much-awaited sequel to the 2008 Bollywood blockbuster Dostana, Dostana 2, is said to be back on the table with new faces.

The film was last put on hold in 2021 after the fallout between producer Karan Johar with actor Kartik Aaryan.

Now, according to Mid-Day, Lakshya will stay on board, while Vikrant Massey is being eyed for a parallel lead.