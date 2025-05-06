'Dostana 2' back on track with Vikrant, Lakshya in lead
What's the story
The much-awaited sequel to the 2008 Bollywood blockbuster Dostana, Dostana 2, is said to be back on the table with new faces.
The film was last put on hold in 2021 after the fallout between producer Karan Johar with actor Kartik Aaryan.
Now, according to Mid-Day, Lakshya will stay on board, while Vikrant Massey is being eyed for a parallel lead.
Casting news
Massey is a strong contender for 'Dostana 2'
An insider said that retaining Lakshya was a no-brainer for the revival of Dostana 2.
The source revealed, "Massey, who is said to have bagged Don 3, is apparently a strong contender. The team wants actors with chemistry and gravitas. Vikrant fits that brief."
With Dostana 2 coming back to life, one can expect the script to undergo changes.
If all goes as planned this time, then the rom-com will hit theaters in 2026.
Project history
'Dostana 2' was shelved due to 'creative differences'
Dostana 2 was first announced in 2019 with Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Lakshya.
However, after 21 days of shooting, Aaryan left the project over "creative differences" with Johar. The film was subsequently shelved.
Lakshya had made his Bollywood debut with Kill (2023) after the project was stalled. And now, he continues to be part of the cast for the sequel.
The original Dostana, starring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, was a massive box office hit.