'Operation Sindoor': When Bollywood turned 'Sindoor' into symbol of justice
What's the story
In the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, carrying out precision strikes on nine terrorist locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
This decisive action, aimed at dismantling cross-border terrorist networks, has received widespread support, including from Bollywood stars.
The name of this military operation, "Sindoor," has often been highlighted as a symbol of resistance and power in Hindi movies.
Most prominently, the word was used to portray justice in two iconic films.
Cinema link
'Sindoor' films: A cultural connection to the operation
The word "sindoor" applies to the vermilion powder worn by Hindu married women as a mark of marital bliss and devotion.
With Operation Sindoor, the focus has returned to two notable Hindi films sharing the same name, marrying cinema with the nation's mood.
The first, Sindoor, released in 1947, was a groundbreaking social drama. The second, Sindoor (1987), was among the year's biggest Bollywood hits.
Film details
What made 'Sindoor' films special?
Sindoor (1947), helmed by Kishore Sahu, was based on the sensitive issue of widow remarriage, a controversial and revolutionary subject of its time. It starred Sahu, Shamim Gulab, and Mehmood.
The 1987 film starring Shashi Kapoor, Jaya Prada, Govinda, and Neelam Kothari was a Hindi adaptation of the hit Tamil film Unnai Naan Santhithen.
It highlights the sacrifices a woman makes for her family and the purity of sindoor.
Both movies have left an indelible mark on Hindi cinema.
Industry response
Bollywood celebrities expressed support for 'Operation Sindoor'
As news of Operation Sindoor spread, leading lights of the Indian film industry were quick to extend their support and appreciation for the military operation.
Social media was flooded with messages of gratitude, patriotism, and solidarity with the armed forces.
Actor Riteish Deshmukh and acclaimed director Madhur Bhandarkar were among the first voices to respond.
South Indian actors, including Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi, and popular playback singers such as Shaan, also hailed India's retaliatory action.