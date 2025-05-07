What's the story

In the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, carrying out precision strikes on nine terrorist locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

This decisive action, aimed at dismantling cross-border terrorist networks, has received widespread support, including from Bollywood stars.

The name of this military operation, "Sindoor," has often been highlighted as a symbol of resistance and power in Hindi movies.

Most prominently, the word was used to portray justice in two iconic films.