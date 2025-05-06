Anil Kapoor pens emotional tribute for late mother Nirmal
What's the story
Bollywood star Anil Kapoor recently posted an emotional tribute addressed to his deceased mother, Nirmal Kapoor, on Instagram. The matriarch of the Kapoor clan passed away last Friday at 90.
In his emotional note, Kapoor described her as a "remarkable woman" who was the family's "silent pillar."
He thanked fans and the film fraternity for the outpouring of condolences and support in this difficult time.
Tribute
'She was one of those remarkable women...'
In his tribute, Kapoor wrote, "The love pouring in from all walks of life has been overwhelming. I truly don't have the words to express how deeply grateful we are."
"My mother touched so many lives, not just directly but through the people she nurtured, supported, and loved. She was one of those remarkable women who never stood in the spotlight but whose strength held everyone together."
Family bond
'She was the glue that kept our family close...'
Further expounding on Nirmal's role in the family, Kapoor added, "She was the glue that kept our family close, from our children to our grandchildren, and even our extended family and friends."
"Her love reached far and wide, and it's clear from the outpouring of messages and affection that she made a lasting impact on so many hearts."
He ended his tribute with a "heartfelt thank you to everyone" for their kind words, prayers, and love.
Family reaction
Rhea Kapoor reacted to Kapoor's tribute
The Animal actor's tribute received a simple but touching response from his daughter, Rhea Kapoor. She supported him by leaving a red heart emoji in the comments section.
Nirmal Kapoor, married to the late producer Surinder Kapoor, was a much-loved personality in the film fraternity and was often spotted at family gatherings.
Her last rites were performed on Saturday, attended by many Bollywood stars.