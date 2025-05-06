What's the story

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor recently posted an emotional tribute addressed to his deceased mother, Nirmal Kapoor, on Instagram. The matriarch of the Kapoor clan passed away last Friday at 90.

In his emotional note, Kapoor described her as a "remarkable woman" who was the family's "silent pillar."

He thanked fans and the film fraternity for the outpouring of condolences and support in this difficult time.