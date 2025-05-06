Will Janhvi Kapoor headline 'Jagadeka Veerudu' sequel after 35 years?
What's the story
The 1990 Telugu fantasy drama Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari will be re-released grandly on Friday, to commemorate its 35th anniversary.
The digitally remastered 3D version will be returned to cinemas by the film's original producer, Aswani Dutt, and his son-in-law, director Nag Ashwin.
Meanwhile, actor Chiranjeevi, who starred in the original film alongside the late Sridevi, has hinted at a potential sequel to the iconic movie in a recent media interaction.
Sequel speculation
Chiranjeevi's potential involvement in a sequel
Chiranjeevi had earlier dismissed the idea of a possible sequel to Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari.
But now he seems open to the idea: "My first thought was not to have a sequel at all. But now, I would like to watch Nag Ashwin direct it with Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead."
The re-release will have special screenings in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where Chiranjeevi will attend the Hyderabad event.
Film success
'Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari' broke box office records
Made on a budget of ₹2 crore, the original film grossed ₹15 crore at the box office. Reportedly, tickets worth ₹5 were sold for ₹200 on the black market when it released.
Featuring music by Ilaiyaraaja, the film was directed by K. Raghavendra Rao and starred the late actor Amrish Puri as the antagonist.
Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari's enduring appeal will surely multiply manyfold if the children of the OG stars lead a sequel or remake.