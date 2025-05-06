What's the story

The 1990 Telugu fantasy drama Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari will be re-released grandly on Friday, to commemorate its 35th anniversary.

The digitally remastered 3D version will be returned to cinemas by the film's original producer, Aswani Dutt, and his son-in-law, director Nag Ashwin.

Meanwhile, actor Chiranjeevi, who starred in the original film alongside the late Sridevi, has hinted at a potential sequel to the iconic movie in a recent media interaction.