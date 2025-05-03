Anil Kapoor's mother Nirmal (90) cremated in Mumbai
What's the story
Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and producer Boney Kapoor's mother, Nirmal Kapoor (90), died on Friday evening after battling age-related ailments.
She was cremated on Saturday at Mumbai's Pawan Hans Crematorium.
Her last rites were attended by many veteran celebrities from the film fraternity, including Anupam Kher, Arbaaz Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Manoj Pahwa.
Family statement
Kapoor family released a statement about Nirmal's demise
In a joint statement on social media, the Kapoor family said that Nirmal "passed away peacefully, surrounded by family members."
The statement added, "She lived a full and joyful life, leaving behind four devoted children, loving daughters-in-law, a caring son-in-law, 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a lifetime of treasured memories."
Nirmal was married to film producer Surinder Kapoor and had four children—Anil, Reena, Boney, and Sanjay.
Family presence
Anil and family attended Nirmal's last rites
Anil was spotted reaching his mother's house in an ambulance with her mortal remains, along with brother Sanjay, sister Reena, and nephew Arjun Kapoor.
Several other stars, including Ananya Panday, Javed Akhtar, Jackie Shroff, Farhan Akhtar, and Veer Pahariya, among others, also visited the family to pay their respects.
Family legacy
Nirmal was blessed with 11 grandchildren
Nirmal was blessed with 11 grandchildren: Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Arjun, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Akshay Marwah, Shanaya Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Jahaan Kapoor.
She also had four great-grandchildren.
May she rest in peace.