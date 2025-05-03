In a joint statement on social media, the Kapoor family said that Nirmal "passed away peacefully, surrounded by family members."

The statement added, "She lived a full and joyful life, leaving behind four devoted children, loving daughters-in-law, a caring son-in-law, 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a lifetime of treasured memories."

Nirmal was married to film producer Surinder Kapoor and had four children—Anil, Reena, Boney, and Sanjay.