May 24, 202511:15 am

What's the story

The romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, made a modest box office debut on Friday.

Despite legal disputes and a delayed release, the Karan Sharma directorial earned ₹6.75 crore in India on its opening day, according to Sacnilk.

The movie had an overall 19.36% Hindi occupancy on its first day.