Rajkummar Rao's 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' opens modestly at over ₹6cr
What's the story
The romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, made a modest box office debut on Friday.
Despite legal disputes and a delayed release, the Karan Sharma directorial earned ₹6.75 crore in India on its opening day, according to Sacnilk.
The movie had an overall 19.36% Hindi occupancy on its first day.
Box office competition
'Bhool Chuk Maaf' outperformed 'Kesari Veer' on opening day
Bhool Chuk Maaf trumped Suniel Shetty and Sooraj Pancholi's Kesari Veer at the box office on its opening day.
The latter movie registered a collection of around ₹0.25 crore in India net with a Hindi occupancy of 6.62%.
Regardless of mixed reviews from critics and audiences, Bhool Chuk Maaf is likely to witness a spike in box office collection over its first weekend.
Film synopsis
'Bhool Chuk Maaf' plot and production details
Produced by Maddock Films, Bhool Chuk Maaf is the story of Ranjan, a small-town romantic boy from Banaras.
Played by Rao, Ranjan gets a government job to marry Titli, played by Gabbi, but forgets his vow to Lord Shiva. This gets him into a trap until he fulfills his promise.
Raghubir Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa, and Zakir Hussain also play key roles.
It will stream on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run.