'Bareilly Ki Barfi': Kriti-Ayushmann-Rajkummar's film to re-release on this date
What's the story
The 2017 romantic comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, and Kriti Sanon, is all set to re-release in theaters. The film has garnered a huge fan following over the years.
On Monday (January 13), director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Junglee Pictures announced that the film will return to theaters on February 7.
The announcement was made on Instagram with a poster of the film featuring its lead actors.
Fan reaction
'Bareilly Ki Barfi' re-release announcement sparked fan excitement
The social media post announcing the re-release read, "This Valentine's, celebrate love and friendship and fill mithaas in your life with our barfis! #BareillyKiBarfi re-releasing in cinemas on 7th Feb, (sic)."
Fans immediately flooded the comments section with excitement for the film's return.
One fan recalled their fond memories of the movie, while another said they couldn't wait to see it again.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the announcement post
This Valentine's, celebrate love and friendship and fill mithaas in your life with our barfis! ❤️🤗#BareillyKiBarfi re-releasing in cinemas on 7th Feb.@ayushmannk@RajkummarRao@kritisanon#SeemaPahwa@TripathiiPankaj@ashwinyiyer@vineetjaintimes@JunoChopra@niteshtiwari22… pic.twitter.com/GIHpLEeSHd— Junglee Pictures (@JungleePictures) January 13,
2025
Film synopsis
'Bareilly Ki Barfi' plot and cast details
Bareilly Ki Barfi tells the story of three young people who find themselves in a whirlwind when Bitti Mishra (Sanon) falls for the author of the novel Bareilly Ki Barfi.
Little does she know, the publisher who is playing the middleman (Khurrana) is the real writer. Things get hilariously complicated with the arrival of another man (Rao).
The movie also features Pankaj Tripathi, Seema Pahwa, and Swati Semwal in pivotal roles.
Career impact
'Bareilly Ki Barfi' marked a turning point for Rao
In an earlier chat with India Today, Rao had reminisced about Bareilly Ki Barfi.
He had said that the film was a turning point in his career as it was the first time the audiences witnessed him in a comic avatar, unlike the intense roles he was mostly associated with.
This re-release will give fans another chance to enjoy his performance in this breezy rom-com.