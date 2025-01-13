What's the story

The 2017 romantic comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, and Kriti Sanon, is all set to re-release in theaters. The film has garnered a huge fan following over the years.

On Monday (January 13), director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Junglee Pictures announced that the film will return to theaters on February 7.

The announcement was made on Instagram with a poster of the film featuring its lead actors.