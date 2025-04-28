Amol Parashar-Vinay Pathak's 'Gram Chikitsalay' to premiere on May 9
What's the story
The heartwarming drama series Gram Chikitsalay, starring Amol Parashar and Vinay Pathak, will premiere on Prime Video on May 9.
The series also features Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, and Garima Vikrant Singh in key roles.
Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), the five-part series traces the journey of Dr. Prabhat.
He is an ambitious city doctor who wants to revive a nearly defunct Public Health Center in a remote village.
Series perspective
'Gram Chikitsalay' weaves comedy and social commentary together: Menghani
Director of Content Licensing at Prime Video, Manish Menghani, expressed his excitement for the show.
He said in a statement, "At Prime Video, our mission extends beyond entertainment - we're committed to showcasing India's vibrant tapestry through stories that resonate universally while celebrating our distinct local flavors. Gram Chikitsalay embodies this vision perfectly."
He added that the series masterfully weaves together comedy and compelling social commentary, taking viewers through a journey that's both uniquely Indian and universally human.
Series insight
The makers of 'Gram Chikitsalay'
TVF president Vijay Koshy also shared how he felt about Gram Chikitsalay.
Calling the series a heartfelt and inspiring story, Koshy said it explored the challenges and triumphs of rural healthcare.
Gram Chikitsalay is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, who is known for creating and directing Panchayat.
It is written by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Shrivastava, and directed by Rahul Pandey.
With this talented bunch of people, we can expect nothing but a one-of-a-kind, engaging watch.