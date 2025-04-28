What's the story

The heartwarming drama series Gram Chikitsalay, starring Amol Parashar and Vinay Pathak, will premiere on Prime Video on May 9.

The series also features Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, and Garima Vikrant Singh in key roles.

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), the five-part series traces the journey of Dr. Prabhat.

He is an ambitious city doctor who wants to revive a nearly defunct Public Health Center in a remote village.