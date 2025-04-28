What's the story

Bollywood veteran Paresh Rawal recently revealed an unusual way of dealing with his knee pain: drinking his pee for 15 days.

During a chat with The Lallantop, Rawal recalled being hospitalized after a leg injury and receiving unconventional advice from action choreographer-director Veeru Devgan.

"He told me to drink my own urine first thing in the morning," Paresh shared, adding that Devgan insisted it was a common fighter's remedy.