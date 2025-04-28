Paresh Rawal's urine therapy cure: Is it safe for you?
What's the story
Bollywood veteran Paresh Rawal recently revealed an unusual way of dealing with his knee pain: drinking his pee for 15 days.
During a chat with The Lallantop, Rawal recalled being hospitalized after a leg injury and receiving unconventional advice from action choreographer-director Veeru Devgan.
"He told me to drink my own urine first thing in the morning," Paresh shared, adding that Devgan insisted it was a common fighter's remedy.
Shocking
Rawal's quick recovery stunned doctors
Committing to it, Rawal said, "I'll sip it like beer." After 15 days, doctors were shocked by his recovery, asking, "How did this cementing happen?"
He said this effect was "like magic," resulting in a white line on his X-ray.
The Hera Pheri actor was supposed to be discharged after 2-2.5 months, but he was discharged in 1.5 months.
After clips from this interview made it to social media, people were divided. Some supported urine therapy, while others were disgusted.
Urotherapy
Urine therapy: A historical alternative medicine practice
Rawal's experience with urine therapy—also called urophagia or urotherapy—highlights an ancient practice.
The medicinal use of urine, which has been used in various cultures for centuries, was reportedly used to treat a wide range of ailments, from acne to cancer, in ancient civilizations such as Rome, Greece, and Egypt.
However, despite long-term use and Rawal's positive experience, health experts warn about the potential risks associated with urine consumption.
Health concerns
The myth of sterile urine: Pee does contain bacteria!
The long-standing belief that urine is sterile has been debunked by recent studies.
According to Healthline, "The myth about urine being sterile likely dates back to a study of urinary tract infections (UTIs) conducted back in the 1950s."
"More studies have shown that urine does contain bacteria that could be harmful if ingested into the bloodstream through a wound."
While drinking urine now and then may not affect your health but doing so regularly can be detrimental due to toxins.