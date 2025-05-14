Boycott Ranbir Kapoor if you can: Vivek Agnihotri challenges Bollywood
What's the story
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, of The Kashmir Files and The Vaccine War fame, recently slammed Bollywood producers for their hypocrisy.
He accused them of badmouthing lead actors in private but not having the guts to do it in public.
His remarks came in the aftermath of the controversial success of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film Animal, which has been called out for glorifying misogyny and toxic masculinity.
Industry challenge
Agnihotri's bold challenge to Bollywood insiders
Speaking to Digital Commentary, Agnihotri challenged Bollywood insiders to confront big stars like Kapoor.
He dared them to name a single producer-director who hasn't said something bad about a big star in private. But no one dares to say anything publicly.
Questioning their courage, he said they "deserve to suffer."
"Aukaat hi nahi hai inki, himmat hai karne ki, kar ke dikhayein (They don't have the status or courage to do (counter stars), if they do, show us)."
What he said
'Do phir ₹150 crore ghatiya kaam ke'
Agnihotri added, "Do phir ₹150 crore ghatiya kaam ke, sadi hui acting ke (Then they deserve to pay ₹150 crore for such terrible work, rotten acting)."
The filmmaker noted his main issue was with people who live like a star when they aren't one.
Recently, the enormous fees of star actors, especially men, have led to serious debate, given that Bollywood is struggling to deliver hits.
Director's response
'Animal' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's frustration over criticism
Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga also expressed his annoyance at the post-release reaction of the film.
He observed a difference in the way the critic was handled, with everyone appreciating Kapoor's performance but bashing the writer-director.
Reddy Vanga had said, "Everybody said Ranbir was brilliant, but the writer-director was criticized. I understood they want to work with Ranbir."